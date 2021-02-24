McDonald’s new campaign for North and East

By Our Staff

McDonald’s North and East India have launched a campaign titled #MatchedByYou. It The campaign includes the choice of adding Coca-Cola or Fries @ Rs. 45 with select McDonald’s menu items.

Said Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India): “We know that many of today’s customers are looking for value for money options for the food they crave,” “The #MatchedByYou offer is the latest way we want our customers to enjoy their favourite meal served hot and fresh at an affordable price.”

Added Ashutosh Sawhney, Managing Partner – North, DDB Mudra Group: “In a first of its kind sales-driven mini-series, McDonald’s is giving the remote to its consumers so they can play match-makers. #MatchedByYou is a unique campaign where people show their love for the sides they prefer and end up completing the burger’s love-story. Backed by sales and consumer preference, the story will move forward to reveal what happens next in this love affair.”

Love affair, yes, but a healthy affair given the cola and fries?