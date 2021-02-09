Masai School launches first digital ad

08 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Masai School launches its first-ever digital ad campaign, “Career Hai, Compromise Nahi”. With the objective of creating awareness, the brand has launched three ad films as part of the campaign which talk about the constraints and fears aspirants face while making career choices, depicted through experiential stories.

Said Ankur Kayesth, Senior Vice President of Masai School: “Our campaign “Career Hai, Compromise Nahi” is aimed at talking about the most common fears and judgements job aspirants face in their journey towards pursuing their dream careers. The ad films are also an articulation of the earnest efforts of Masai School to make a difference in the lives of those who wish to pursue a career in coding. Through this digital campaign, we hope to reach out to coding aspirants across the length and breadth of the country and emphasize that with determination and commitment, dreams do come true.”