Maruti rolls out ad to celebrate technology

12 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Maruti Suzuki has launched ‘People Technology’, a media campaign to celebrate innovations and technologies that delight its customers. Through this campaign, Maruti Suzuki showcases technologies that have over the years mobilised and empowered millions.

Said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited: “Behind every technology is a latent customer demand. We have tried to fulfil them in more than several ways. We take pride in democratizing technologies so that they benefit masses and are not limited to a handful. Through our People Technology campaign, we demonstrate our capability to bring new-age and cutting-edge technology to masses.”