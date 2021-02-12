Madison BMB bags More Supermarket

11 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

More Retail Limited has awarded the creative duties of its chain of supermarkets to Madison BMB.

Said Sashi Gumma, CEO, Supermarkets: “We were looking at a communications specialist who would demonstrate deep insights into our evolving category and had creative acumen to understand our Consumer Value Proposition. In Madison BMB, we found an accomplished and energetic team that could relate to our vision for More Supermarkets and draw up a growth path for our brand in the form of a clear and sharply defined communication plan.”

Added Raj Nair, CEO and CCO, Madison BMB: “More Retail is a force to reckon with. Their ambitious growth plans for Supermarkets are reflected in their meticulously mapped buyer behaviour and their insightful product assortment. What we’ve done is infused simplicity, relevance and an in-depth understanding of local tastes and culture into the brand story, particularly in the topical context of safety and health. We look forward to providing ample food for thought on this very exciting and fulfilling brand journey.”