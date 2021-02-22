Lowe Lintas films for Blue Heaven

22 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Blue Heaven Cosmetics recently released an advertising campaign conceived by Lowe Lintas Bangalore. The minute-long film brings out the brand’s proposition – Don’t miss any opportunity to express your beautiful self.

Said Amit Chopra, CEO & MD, Blue Heaven Cosmetics: “Over the last 45 years, Blue Heaven has enabled Indian women to express their beauty through its range of makeup products. Today, makeup is more than an occasional phenomenon, and Indian women are celebrating their beauty in everyday micro moments. Our new campaign, “O Beauty Beauty!”, is an ode to these beautiful women who make the most of their everyday life. Lowe Lintas understood the pulse of our customers and helped us connect better with them. We believe that the new campaign will help us deliver not just a great advertisement but effective business results.”

Added Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas: “Blue Heaven makes great contemporary makeup solutions available to every woman across India. This film is an ode to the millions of uncrowned and unsung beauty queens found in every locality and pin-code of the country. It celebrates the expression of the most spirited everyday moments in their lives, as if there were a grand, non-stop makeup party happening across the country every day, whose proof can be found in the 15 seconds of fame playing on insta-reels (earlier tik-tok) generation.”