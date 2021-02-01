Lowe Lintas bags OLX Autos mandate

By Our Staff

OLX Autos has appointed Lowe Lintas Delhi as its agency. The agency’s scope primarily includes delivering offline and digital communication for the brand, amongst other responsibilities.

Commenting on its association with Lowe Lintas, Sapna Arora, Regional Head for OLX Autos Brand, CMO (India), Head Public Relations (India) said: “We are delighted to welcome Lowe Lintas on board OLX, especially as we expand our retail presence and online autos marketplace business across India to solidify OLX Autos as India’s leading omnichannel pre-owned automobile marketplace. The consumer-centric approach of Lowe Lintas will enable us to extend our connection with the existing consumer base while also tapping into a newer consumer base of first-time car owners. We look forward to delighting our consumers, dealer partners and automobile ecosystem with memorable brand campaigns that have made OLX a household brand across India.”

Added Naveen Gaur, Deputy CEO, Lowe Lintas said: “OLX and Lowe Lintas have had a great relationship, and the work we did in past still resonates with people today. It is great to be on board with them again for their Autos business. They appreciate our skill set when it comes to understanding the Indian consumer, insights, strategy and expertise in a digital consumption world. We look forward to creating powerful work on OLX Autos in the coming year.”