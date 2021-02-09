Lodha launches new campaign

08 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Lodha Group’s new campaign ‘Apna Ghar, Isse Accha Kya?’ features actor Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador. The film has been conceptualised and created in partnership with Lodha and ANC (Alok Nanda & Company).

Said Raunika Malhotra, President, Corporate Brand and Communication, Lodha Group: “As a consumer-centric and forward-looking brand, Lodha is compassionate towards the desires of customers and aims at delivering the best quality of life & the finest living experience. Beautifully shedding light on the significance of having an own home, the ‘Apna Ghar, Isse Accha Kya?’ campaign invigorates the sense of rootedness and belongingness that one experiences while being a part of a community. At Lodha, we believe in providing a bespoke and uninterrupted lifestyle to our homebuyers that they can cherish for times to come. The campaign video aptly brings out the essence of having a place of own – a place where one can always go back to.”

Added Radha Ghai, Senior Partner/Creative Director, ANC: “We worked jointly with the Lodha team to come up with this concept – Isse Achha Kya which focusses on building recognition and need for your own home. We wanted the campaign to be highly emotional and for this particular film the idea was to showcase beautiful memories, heartfelt emotions and long-lasting relationships which eco the sentiments of the consumer who values relationships and rootedness as core foundation of building a family and how your own home can fulfil all. Which sits beautifully below the umbrella thought – home is the best gift you can give your family.