Lionsgate Play launches new campaign

15 Feb,2021

By our Staff

 

OTT player Lionsgate Play has launched a new campaign “LoveMoreBrowseLess” that will witness a series of videos and posts. The app has roped in actor Ananya Panday to amplify the campaign.

Said Amit Dhanuka – Executive Vice President, Lionsgate:  “Valentine’s Day is an important day where traditionally we have seen content consumption go up. Last year we took a stand as a brand to be meaningful to singles who might feel left out with our #DateAMovie initiative. This year post the pandemic we want to take a bold stand and encourage people to go out and do something special with their loved ones as we finally can (at least in India). We are thrilled to launch, #LoveMoreBrowseLess wherein along with famous Bollywood Star “Ananya Pandey” we are encouraging people to make time for Love at least on this day. Ananya has curated a brilliant experience for 3 couples across Mumbai, Delhi & Bangalore which people can win by participating in a simple contest on our social media.”

 

 

