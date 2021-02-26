Lintas Live partners with Soch Group

26 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Lintas Live has been awarded the communication mandate for Soch Group.

Said Rohit Pugalia, CEO and Managing Director, Soch Group: “Soch Group is dedicated to the evolution of the start-up ecosystem in the country. We understand that in today’s day and age, it is imperative to bring a fresh approach to the table in terms of creative and impactful storytelling. Lintas Live offers exactly that. We are happy to partner with a leading PR and creative agency offering like Lintas Live that can help us drive the right communication strategies, backed by their strong media connects, digital expertise and insightful industry knowledge.”

Added Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live: “Lintas Live is proud to partner with the Soch Group. The reason for developing a unique narrative is imperative for the purpose that the Soch Group has in the fundamentals of its business model. The exciting environment of start-ups in India is going to give rise to great opportunities to develop creative, topical and relevant narratives with live storytelling across digital and conventional platforms.”