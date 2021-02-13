Lexicon Media acquires Pune Mirror

13 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Pune-based Lexicon Media has acquired Pune Mirror from The Times of India group for an undisclosed amount, it is reliably learnt. The Lexicon group owned by a local business group runs a slew of businesses including some educational institutes.

It may be recalled that the Times of India group had announced in early December 2020 that it’s shutting down Pune Mirror and Mumbai Mirror as a daily due to the economic downturn post the Covid-19-led pandemic.

The Sharma – brothers Neeraj and Pankaj, who own Lexicon, plan to restart the paper with effect from March 1, 2021 with most of the existing editorial team. As per information received, there were several other suitors for the 12-year-old newspaper. The paper had launched with much fanfare in April 2008.

More information is awaited.