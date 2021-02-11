KPMG & Infomo announce partnership to fight FB-Google duopoly

10 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

KPMG in India and Infomo today announced its alliance to develop digital advertising solutions for enterprises and large publishers utilising the InfomoR3- a sell-side adtech platform.

Notes a communique: “The current programmatic digital marketing value chain is currently plagued by ad-fraud and privacy issues (user data abuse). The KPMG in India – Infomo solution transfers total control back to the sell-side stakeholders and is a transparent real time alternative to advertisers and agencies.”

Speaking about the partnership, KPMG in India’s Head of TMT sector- Satya Easwaran, said that as “digital marketing gains centrestage in advertising arena, publishers will need to strengthen their technology footprint to ensure there is a direct connect between the advertisers and the target audience. KPMG in India – Infomo solution, aims to do just that by providing performance marketing opportunities to advertisers.”

Added KPMG in India’s head of Digital Consulting practice Akhilesh Tuteja: “KPMG in India-Infomo digital marketing solution is a comprehensive solution, which aims to maximize the effectiveness of digital interactions. It offers win-win outcomes to all the members of the ecosystem and including large publishers, enterprises, telecom carriers and consumers. The solution is innovative and enables direct interaction and engagement with advertisers, agencies, channel promotions and campaigns through digital channels.”

Said Harsha Razdan, KPMG in India Head of Business Consulting practice: “By leveraging our telecom and media experience, we believe we can assist clients with their digital transformation journey enabling them to take control over pricing and monetise performance marketing opportunities.”

Added Infomo Founder & CEO Ananda Rao: “By working closely with KPMG in India we address two critical components in our solution set that we offer, Strategy and Managed Services that will enable telecom operators and publishers to monetise their first party data but also offer new offerings to its enterprise and SME customers.” Speaking of the current limitations faced by the industry Rao said: “Advertisers in the digital world require extensive audience reach, known audience targeting, and measurable audience engagement. Our partnerships with telecom carriers and leading publishers around the world provide advertisers access to massive known audiences. Our platform provides a range of new and powerful capabilities enabling sell-side stakeholders to directly enable their inventory buyers to directly interact and engage the known consumer bases they bring to the table within the value chain.”