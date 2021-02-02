Koo partners with Jan Ki Baat for elections

02 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

India’s largest micro-blogging platform Koo announces its partnership with Jan Ki Baat to further reach and encourage Indian audiences to express their thoughts and opinions on everyday trending news.

As part of the partnership, Pradeep Bhandari will use Koo, as a platform to run opinion polls, post the latest updates on election analysis and allow followers on Koo to express their thoughts and opinions on the elections. This election year Jan Ki Baat will initiate conversations in regional languages, set the agenda & shape the narrative on Indian politics and Indian elections through factual, educative, data driven on-ground analysis through the Koo platform.

Said Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO of Koo: “Pradeep is the master of election result predictions and his on the ground approach is what the youth of India would love to follow. The tie up with Pradeep and Jan Ki Baat will allow a vast audience who love local Indian languages to connect with him as he travels across India to bring the latest on elections in Indian languages on Koo.”

Added Bhandari, who is Founder and CEO, Jan Ki Baat: “As India completes 75 years of independence in 2022, Indian languages will strongly shape & dominate the discourse of patriotic youth of India. I have personally experienced the power of Indian languages while travelling across 400 constituencies & connecting with people. Collaboration with ‘Koo’ will help ‘Jan Ki Baat’ reach the masses and involve them in this patriotic journey.”