Kinnect wins digital mandate for Maple

09 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Maple Digital Technologies has awarded Kinnect its digital media mandate. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

The agency will undertake digital media planning and strategic requirements for the brand, including social media management, web solutions, influencer outreach and online reputation management.

Talking about the partnership, Tushar Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer, Maple, said: “We are on a high growth trajectory and while last year has faced us with COVID-19, we took this opportunity to re-invent ourselves. As a first step towards thriving in this environment, the focus was to give our customers a seamless experience online and offline, across buying, upgrading and being serviced during these times where #WFH is the new normal and travel is restricted. For this, We needed a partner who could understand our vision. We chose Kinnect after going through their profile and their adept understanding of customers across an array of brands. With the right mix of ideas and innovation, together we look forth to drive value and create experiences for our customers.”

Added Rohan Mehta, CEO – Kinnect: “As one of Apple’s premium resellers, Maple is in an exciting space and we are delighted to partner with them. Our intent to drive meaningful brand communications coalesced with Maple’s top-notch holistic experience, will strengthen the brand goal of being synonymous to Apple – in predominant regions of operations. So when someone thinks of Apple, they think Maple!”