Kalyan Jewellers rolls out sixth edition campaign

05 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Kalyan Jewellers announced the launch of the 6th edition of its #TrustIsEverything campaign with a digital film starring all of its brand ambassadors. The 90-second multilingual film sees global and regional brand ambassadors come together, to celebrate their different identities, languages, cultures and traditions, woven together by the emotion of ‘Bharosa’.

Notes a communique: “The film aims to capture the essence of different cultures, languages, traditions and values, while highlighting that trust is the basis of relationships – everywhere! Starting with the #MyGoldMyRight campaign to the latest #BharosaHiSabKucchHai, the brand has endevoured to consistently portray the principle of trust in creative ways.”