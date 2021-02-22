ISA to organise webinar

22 Feb,2021

By our Staff

The Indian Society of Advertisers is organizsng a two-part webinar titled ‘Brands and Consumers: 2021 and Beyond’.

Said Sunil Kataria, ISA Chairman: “ISA is the apex body, successfully representing the interest of the advertising fraternity for nearly 70 years. The World has gone through a very difficult Covid period during 2020. This sad event has significantly impacted all the brands and consumer behaviour. It’s the time to review and more importantly, understand the learnings and the way forward both in the short term as well as the long term. Over the years, ISA has been organizing knowledge seminars/webinars for the benefit of the ecosystem of advertisers and marketers. Continuing the same, our next 2-part webinar series focuses on the issue most of us are facing: Brands & Consumers-2021 and beyond. We bring you leadership views and strategies from across both the manufacturing and the services sectors.”