Ikea rolls out new campaign

24 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Ikea launched a new integrated campaign, the second in the series of the creative platform – “Home Is where it all begins”, across television, OOH and digital channels. The 360-degree campaign will be live on TV, OOH (outdoor) and digital (YT, FB, IG) and will run on TV in both Telangana and Mumbai markets on regional channels.

Said Amitabh Pande, Marketing Head, Ikea India: “More than ever, our homes have become our entire world. The home is the source of who we are, what we do, and where we are heading in our lives. Is it any wonder that any change we wish to make in our lives, needs to start at home? Because with change, comes new possibilities and new beginnings. That’s why, ‘home is where it all begins’. This second campaign in the series speaks to one of the most important changes in the living situation of a family – coming of a new baby, and that too during the time of pandemic. When both parents are working (from home), and there is very little help, the only way is for everyone to pitch in. They say it takes a village to raise a baby! This story is about a father playfully training his young son to contribute to taking care of the baby that is due to arrive soon. And how Ikea, through its wide range of functional and affordable home furnishing solutions, is a key enabler to make this journey of change easy and even fun. Because when we share the responsibilities, we grow together as a family. And Make our Everyday Brighter.”