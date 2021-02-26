ICubesWire bags digital marcom for Servhub

26 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

ICubesWire has bagged the digital mandate for a Dubai-based Servhub. The agency will be responsible for managing the digital marcom and strategy for the brand, including media spends, social media marketing, digital campaigns, social listening, and ORM.

Said Saboor Ahmad, CEO, Servhub: “At Servhub, our prime objective was to move towards an ROI-driven agency that can deliver as required and meet our various digital needs. We are grateful to have chanced upon ICubesWire as their reputation for generating ROI precedes their reputation. We believe this partnership with the agency will help us reach further in our goals.”

Added Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, ICubesWire: “We are excited to onboard Servhub as one of our esteemed clients. With utmost dedication in our efforts, we will continue delivering our best. We are looking forward to ensuring a greater reach for the brand while meeting different marketing objectives.”