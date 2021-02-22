IAA presents second series of gaming by Young Professionals

22 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

IAA Young Professionals (YP) wing of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) presented the second session in the series of Gaming: The Next Big Thing.

Donning his twin responsibilities, both as Vice President – Digital Innovation IAA Global and Vice President – IAA Young Professionals Development, Janak Sarda, Managing Director, Deshdoot Media Group, India, opened the session, mentioning how Covid has opened up a new vertical – Gaming as the 4th medium!

Added Abhinay Bhasin, Co-Chair, IAA YP India: ‘The increased proliferation of smartphones coupled with better internet connectivity and increased time spent on content consumption during the lockdown period has made the Gaming Industry in India thrive. From a mere 25 in 2010, the number of online development companies in India has risen to over 250 in 2021 focusing on platforms linked to online games and sports entertainment such as Dream11. This led to the curation by the IAA YP India chapter to bring about awareness and highlight the opportunities within advertising and brand-audience engagement through gaming’