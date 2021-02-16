Hill+Knowlton gets ex-MxMer Shubhangi Mehta to lead content strategies

16 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

We are delighted to record this. Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has expanded Content + Publishing Strategy to its India operations. And to head up this business, the WPP-owned agency has hired a former MxMIndia team member Shubhangi Mehta as Director of Content + Publishing Strategy.

Said Abhishek Gulyani, CEO for Hill+Knowlton Strategies India: “I am very excited to launch our Content + Publishing Strategy specialism in India, furthering our content marketing capabilities across the country. We believe purpose driven communications along with high impact innovative campaigns help brands to standout and build key differentiators. We welcome Shubhangi into the H+K family. Clients increasingly look to H+K for deeper understanding of content trends to help align their communications and business objectives. With Shubhangi’s extensive experience and in-depth knowledge, she will bring fresh thinking, perspective and ideas for our clients across varied sectors. The new Content + Publishing Strategy offering is a part of our overall strategy to provide integrated communications to clients and we will continue expanding the space in the years ahead.”