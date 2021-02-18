HDFC Life’s latest brand campaign

18 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

HDFC Life has launched its latest brand campaign, Bounce Back.

Said Pankaj Gupta – Senior EVP (Sales) and CMO, HDFC Life: “The pandemic has tested us all, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty. Individual confidence has been low and the feeling of financial insecurity has been higher. The importance of life insurance to protect oneself from financial setbacks was reinforced during this period of human history. The most important thing these times have taught us is the importance of family and the need to secure our family’s future. Our latest brand campaign celebrates the indomitable human spirit and how financial resilience helps one to overcome challenges”

Added Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett: “The past year has made everyone realize that setbacks can come at you most unexpectedly. But these tough times can also present the opportunity to pivot to a better future. However, the only way one can embrace these changes is when you are financially secured and well planned. This thought is poignantly put across in our film which narrates the tale of a couple’s success and takes us back in time when life dealt them an unexpected setback and how they overcame it. This campaign is the perfect extension to the brands ‘Bounce back’ narrative and takes a cue from the steadfast Indian spirit of resilience.”