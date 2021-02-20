Hazoorilal Legacy launches brand campaign 2021

19 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Hazoorilal Legacy launches its Brand Campaign 2021 with brand ambassador, Bollywood star Tara Sutaria.

Said Ramesh Narang, Director, Hazoorilal Legacy: “We delved deep into the brand’s values and consciously devised a thought-provoking campaign that spoke of hope, resilience and our passion for building an everlasting legacy of beauty through exquisite designs & unmatched aesthetics. Tara’s superlative talent will mark this as one of our most memorable campaigns!”

Added Tara Sutaria: “I am honoured to continue my association with an iconic brand like Hazoorilal Legacy. A pioneer in the jewellery industry, the brand has changed the face of the jewellery design landscape. I can’t wait for the big reveal in the next few weeks.”