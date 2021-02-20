Hazoorilal Legacy launches brand campaign 2021

By Our Staff
Hazoorilal Legacy launches its Brand Campaign 2021 with brand ambassador, Bollywood star Tara Sutaria.
Said Ramesh Narang, Director, Hazoorilal Legacy: “We delved deep into the brand’s values and consciously devised a thought-provoking campaign that spoke of hope, resilience and our passion for building an everlasting legacy of beauty through exquisite designs & unmatched aesthetics. Tara’s superlative talent will mark this as one of our most memorable campaigns!”
Added Tara Sutaria: “I am honoured to continue my association with an iconic brand like Hazoorilal Legacy. A pioneer in the jewellery industry, the brand has changed the face of the jewellery design landscape. I can’t wait for the big reveal in the next few weeks.”