Havas Creative launches Dabur Honey campaign

16 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Dabur Honey has launched a digital campaign #EverydayHoney. Conceptualised and executed by Havas Creative, the campaign will amplify promotions by roping popular influencers and celebrities.

Said Kunal Sharma, Dabur India Ltd Brand Head-Dabur Honey: “This year, we wanted the brand Dabur Honey to express that the emotion of pure and unconditional love is beyond just one day of Valentine’s celebration. It’s about celebrating love daily and appreciating those who add sweetness in our everyday life. We are delighted that through this initiative #EverydayHoney, the brand acted as a catalyst for celebrities to give a shout out to their fans who love them unconditionally every day.”

Added Ravinder Siwach, National Creative Director, Havas Creative: “Valentine’s Day has not only become an important day for our consumers but is also an important advertising event. The day is associated with love, warmth and sweetness. We wanted to be part of this conversation as the connotations and associations of this day are very closely linked to our product and category. So, when everyone was about to celebrate the day of love, we went ahead and reminded people about the other days. Don’t we deserve the same sweetness and love through the year? It demonstrated that every day is a day of love and hence, every day is Valentine’s Day. Also, the important bit is we used the insights from the lives of celebrities in order to make the communication sharper and more pointed.”