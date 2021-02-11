Havas bags creative mandate of Flybig airlines

10 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Flybig awarded its creative communication mandate to Havas Creative India. As part of the mandate, Havas Creative will be handling integrated creative and media duties for Flybig. The agency kickstarts the brand’s journey with a communication that sends out a clear and targeted message – “it’s time to get ambitions soaring, it’s time to flybig”.

Said Capt Srinivas Rao, CEO, Flybig: “Flybig is committed to the vision of regional connectivity and its role and as enabler for development of the Tier 2-3 cities which represent the emerging India. For our communication mandate, we were looking for a partner who can understand what the brand stands for and then articulate it in a manner that resonates with our target audiences. We are pleased to have found this in Havas and we look forward to their contributions in this critical phase in our journey.”

Added Manas Lahiri, President – North, Havas Creative India: “We are excited to have landed the integrated communication mandate for India’s newest, most-convenient friendly airline, Flybig. It is indeed a challenging and demanding year for the airline industry given the renewed rules, and guidelines for travel due to Covid. Flybig’s unique proposition and innovative approach along with Havas Group’s combined expertise will together drive the brand journey to greater and meaningful heights. We look forward to this partnership and an exciting take off!”