Havas bags campaign for Laughing Cow

03 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Havas Creative Mumbai has bagged the integrated communication mandate for Bel Group’s The Laughing Cow. The mandate for the agency includes creative, social, and digital creative duties including reputation management for the brand.

Said Alamjit Singh Sekhon, Commercial Director, Fromageries Bel India: “India is a key focus market for the Bel Group. Our range of delicious cheese (Creamy Triangles, Slices, Blocks, Spread, and Cubes) under The Laughing Cow Brand has a taste that caters to the Indian palette. The entire range is nutritious, being made from cows’ milk with added fortification. Consumers find the Laughing Cow Creamy Cheese triangles to be unique as they are the only soft, spreadable portions of cheese in India. We believe that Havas Creative with their meaningful brand approach are the right partners for us to help amplify our presence. We are confident that this partnership will help accelerate our journey in India and grow the cheese category by creating impactful brand awareness.”

Added Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas, “Bel Group’s iconic cheese brand – The Laughing Cow Cheese is one of the groups key global brands and relationships across many markets and I am delighted to win the integrated communication mandate in India. Our team is excited to work in a category that is growing fast and create a strong narrative and stories for the brand to strengthen its presence in India.”