Grey Cell wins PR mandate for Zingbus

16 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Grey Cell Public Relations has won the PR mandate for Zingbus. It will handle the PR campaigns and work towards developing the brand.

Said Prashant Kumar, Co-founder, Zingbus: “We are extremely pleased with this collaboration with Grey Cell Public Relations as we look forward to the great PR experience which Grey Cell is going to offer us. I am very sure it would be a fruitful experience for the emerging market presence of our brand and valuable bus services which we would offer to our customers.”

Added Madhukar Kumar, Founder and Chief Strategist, Grey Cell Public Relations: “We are really excited with this new strategic collaboration with zingbus, one of the finest bus services in India. We look forward to working with zingbus leadership team and helping them build an amazing market presence for the brand with our committed and dedicated team like we have done for many new economy businesses in the past.”