Fujifilm launches digital campaign for V-Day

10 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Fujifilm India has announced the launch of its digital campaign titled on Valentine’s Day. It will launch six short films across all their digital platforms.

Said Kunal Girotra, National Business Manager, Instax Division, Fujifilm India: “The series of films in the brand campaign celebrates and captures the true essence of love. With ‘Give love; Gift an Instant Camera, we wanted to depict the scenarios which most of us witness in our day to day life and encourage millions of hearts to spread the same love with our range of instant cameras. We are delighted to create and share the love not only among couples this season of love but also across other significant relationships.”