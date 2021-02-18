FoxyMoron appoints Punkaj Saini

18 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

FoxyMoron has appointed Punkaj Saini as Business Head-West. In this role, he will be focusing on building client relationships, business development and operations in the region. He will also work with internal stakeholders across the offices of Zoo Media (the agency’s holding network) situated in Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru. Saini will report to Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, Co-Founders of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron.

Said Gupta: “Superstoked to have Punkaj join us and lead the business for us at FoxyMoron West. His experience across digital domains, ability to work with and build strong teams and past track record of ensuring business impact across brands bodes well for our continued ambition in the market.”