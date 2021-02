FoxyMoron appoints Dhruv Warrior

24 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

FoxyMoron has appointed Dhruv Warrior as National Creative Director. In this role, he will be leading the creative mandate for the agency’s clientele. Dhruv will be reporting into Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, Co-Founders of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron.

Said Gupta: “Dhruv exuberates creative energy and has the qualities of a leader that can create inspired and well-rounded teams. Our vision of being a global agency network aligns with his global & Indian exposure. He has an exceptional track record of delivering exceptional creative campaigns across markets and we are truly excited to have him on board.”