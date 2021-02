EiPi creates Valentine’s Day ad for Nescafe

03 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

EiPi Media has design a campaign for Nescafe for Valentine’s Day.

Said Rohit Reddy, CEO of EiPi Media: “We have worked with Nestle previously and we always look forward to working with them because their vision matches ours. The moment we heard about the augmented reality bit, our entire team was really excited and everyone pitched in right from spending almost 16 hours on set to pulling off all-nighters at the edit table. We love using visual effects to create absolutely disruptive videos and hopefully, we will get more opportunities to do so going forward.”