Edelweiss Tokio Life unfolds new campaign

16 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has launched its latest TVC and digital campaign titled #HumKarkeRahenge.

Said Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance: “Through this campaign, we want to highlight the determination of advisors in providing financial protection to families despite the issues of procrastination and low awareness regarding insurance. More often than not, their persistent nature is not seen in a positive light by people. We hope to combat that perception and allow customers to see these advisors from a different standpoint.”