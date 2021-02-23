Edelman elevates Ashutosh Munshi

23 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Edelman has appointed Ashutosh Munshi, the network’s Head of Brand for India, into the role of Head of Brand for Asia Pacific. Munshi will report to Edelman’s Global Chair of Brand and F&B, Megan Van Someren, as well as Stephen Kehoe, CEO of Edelman Asia-Pacific.

Said Rakesh Thukral, Managing Director of Edelman India: “Under Ashutosh’s leadership, we have developed a brand marketing offering in India that delivers creative solutions to earn attention and trust, and therefore drive true impact for our clients. With his expanded role, we look forward to taking this vision to the next level, in India and across the region.”

Added Van Someren: “As we look ahead at the new year and at the continuous shifts in consumer expectations, how brands behave matters more than ever before. The time is now for brands to step up and put trust at the helm – and not just through communication, but through action and advocacy. We are delighted to have Ashutosh take on this new role, to which he brings over twenty years of experience integrating and delivering strategic, creative and insight-driven work. Work that achieves tangible and measurable business outcomes for client partners.”

Said Kehoe: “Our brand practice at Edelman continues to lead the industry. Whether it is Adidas in China, GSK in Australia, Oatly in Hong Kong or PepsiCo in India, our Brand team in Asia-Pacific continues to produce award-winning work for our clients. As a testament to our talent and commitment to grow from within, I am proud to see Ashutosh now take the lead in launching new regional capabilities for our Brand practice, setting the bar higher in areas of brand obsession, curiosity and excellence.”