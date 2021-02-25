Dulux Paints rolls out new ad film

25 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

AkzoNobel, maker of Dulux Paints in India, rolled out a new ad campaign for Dulux Assurance conceptualised by Mullen Lintas.

Said Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India: “An expert’s promise acts as a benchmark on reassuring consumer about the brand’s commitment towards quality. As pioneering experts in the paint industry, we’re making a promise like no other. With the launch of Dulux Assurance™, we’re committed to delivering on the high expectations of our customers assuring perfect colour, finish and coverage.”

Added Azazul Haque, CCO, Mullen Lintas: “The concept behind the TVC was to make the concept of Dulux Assurance™ relatable by showcasing various facets of life that all of us have encountered and how an expert infuses confidence in such scenarios.”