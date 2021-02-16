Dentsu Mcgarrybowen wins BLR Airport account

16 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Bangalore International Airport has brought on board Dentsu Mcgarrybowen India as its lead communication partner for the next three years. The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Bengaluru office.

Said Indrajeet Mookherjee, President South, DMB India: “In the brand communication business, there are once in a lifetime opportunities, and partnering with an airport brand is definitely one. We are truly delighted to have won this mandate and looking forward to embarking on this journey with Team BIAL.”

Added Shalini Rao, Chief Marketing Officer, BIAL: “Over the years, BLR Airport has grown in scale and stature. Airports today are becoming destinations by themselves. We are delighted to partner with dentsumcgarrybowen to build our brand journey that will bring alive a multitude of products, themes and experiences.”