Delta Corp appoints Kaizzen as PR agency

10 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Kaizzen has won the communications mandate for Delta Corp. It will provide strategic communications support to the Deltin Brand of casinos and hotels as well as Delta Corp Ltd, covering corporate reputation management for the parent company and the brand.

Said Vineet Handa, CEO of Kaizzen: “We are thankful to the management team at Delta Corp. for placing their trust in Kaizzen. Our team is excited at the opportunity of working collaboratively with the team at Deltin; to execute innovative, disruptive and high-impact PR campaigns that positively impact the business.”