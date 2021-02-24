Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Why is it that everyone likes to damn media measurement?

One more question following the comments by former Star/Disney India+APAC boss Uday Shankar’s comments on the sidelines of the Pitch Madison Advertising Outlook presentation last week. Here’s how Dr Bhaskar Das responded to our question in the Feb 24 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Why is it that everyone likes to damn media measurement?

A. I don’t agree with your sweeping statement. I wonder if there is such a generalised fulmination against media measurements, per se. I agree that some febrile sentiments surround the activities around measurements but in the age of data as the new oil, such a perception about measurements would be self-defeating. The insane pace of technological development and atomisation of media have made the task of developing appropriate tools and techniques complex. We have to give it time to stabilise and perfect it. Truth would emerge out of multiple perspectives. But blaming measurements in general for this would be a proverbial exercise of throwing the baby out with the bath water.