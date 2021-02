Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What’s your view on censorship of content on OTT platforms?

03 Feb,2021

It’s a question which obviously doesn’t have easy answers. So we asked BD the question. And he puts things in perspective, as easily as only he can. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the Feb 3 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. What’s your view on censorship of content on OTT platforms?

A. I am always in favour of self-regulation. Creativity and market forces require freedom of expression, without abjuring the basic tenets of decorum and cultural sensitivity. I am conscious broadcasters and the film world would prefer a level playing field, as, otherwise, there can be a potential attention and revenue fragmentation and migration. So, it’s a complex choice and all stakeholders should participate together in finding a solution collectively, so that all concerned players are benefitted.