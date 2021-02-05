Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Test Matches or T20, Fine Dine or Fast Food, Orange Juice – fresh or canned… do you prefer the traditional formatted things or are the quick fix ones work better for you?

A fun Friday question. Let’s see how Dr Bhaskar Das responds in the Feb 5 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Test Matches or T20, Fine Dine or Fast Food, Orange Juice – fresh or canned… do you prefer the traditional formatted things or are the quick fix ones work better for you?

A. I have no obsession with “Or ness”. In today’s context what is relevant is “And ness”. Both have uniqueness that engages audience with relevant preferences. Eg: look how interest in Test matches have been revived! Only situational imperatives trigger interest and engagement. So, one can’t predict any cardinal principle on the issues, mentioned by you, in a prescriptive way