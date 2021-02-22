Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Madison said 26%, GroupM estimates 23.2% growth in adspends this year? In the light of some more restrictions on movements, do you see issues in these estimates being achieved?

We couldn’t have not asked this question. So we did. And here’s how Dr Bhaskar Das responded in the Feb 22 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. AdEx is a projection on the basis of certain trends as estimated by the concerned organisation. If one takes into account the fourth quarter performance of India Inc, or if one takes into account the proposals in the central budget, or if you take account the arrival of Covid vaccine etc, there is legit reason to be optimistic. I agree that the shape of growth curved would differ by sector. However, there is some palpable signs of revival. I am sure that at the point of making the projections, the aforesaid factors must have been taken into account. Assumptions might change anytime as Covid has highlighted the fragility of such predictions. To my mind, instead of trying to be sceptical about the percentage of growth, a collective resolve and resilience to achieve the number would be a better pursuit .