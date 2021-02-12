Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s the season for adspend reports and forecasts. There is a charge that some of them paint a rosy picture just to boost spends. How much can one trust them?

11 Feb,2021

Hmm. We know we are treading into sensitive territory, but it’s just a question. Let’s read what Dr Bhaskar Das has to say in the Feb 11 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. It’s the season for adspend reports and forecasts. There is a charge that some of them paint a rosy picture just to boost spends. How much can one trust them?

A. I don’t think marketers are so naive as to base their optimism by a survey report only. And I am not sceptical about any such reports. Any adspend/ forecast report is an estimation only on the basis of a decoded pattern and at best directional and can’t be treated as exhaustive. So I beg to differ with your postulation.