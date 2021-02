Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Is it true that post-Lockdown, a lot of advertisers have deserted the news media because of reduced exposure?

17 Feb,2021

Correlation doesn’t mean causation. We love this line, and it was appropriate that Wizard with Words used it in his response to our question today. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the Feb 17 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Is it true that post-Lockdown, a lot of advertisers have deserted the news media because of reduced exposure?

A. This is classic example of convergence insufficiency. When AdEx in 2020-21 has shown a negative growth, it must have happened due to the unprecedented pandemic-led deceleration of business and consumption sentiments in the market. Hence your wonderment or curiosity to enquire is like saying that people have stopped travelling or BTL has lost its efficacy. Please note that correlation doesn’t mean causation.