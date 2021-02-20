Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If you were to start an all-new news channel what would the editorial stance you would recommend it to have – pro or anti-BJP government?

19 Feb,2021

The socio-geo-political environment has never been so fertile for news channels, even though the space is pretty crowded. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question in the Feb 1 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. If you were to start an all-new news channel what would the editorial stance you would recommend it to have – pro or anti-BJP government?

A. I think I am missing the drift of your question. Assume an entrepreneur wants to start a news channel in Chennai or Nagaland, would the question remain the same? The business assumptions of yours for starting a news channel, to my mind, are fallacious. One can’t start a news channel on such considerations. Governments would come and go, depending on the preference of voters, but a business has to survive on the rationale of consumer preferences and market forces. What is juicy at cocktail circuits should not be applied to business prudence.