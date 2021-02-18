Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given that the Bangla news scenario is hotting up, what way would you say has the West Bengal market changed since the time you serviced it?

18 Feb,2021

Things are hotting up in West Bengal, so we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question in the Feb 18 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Given that the Bangla news scenario is hotting up, what way would you say has the West Bengal market changed since the time you serviced it?

A. There is always a natural way market expansion, though there are exceptions too. The natural way is through entry of new consumers, organic expansion of advertisers who use news media for amplifying their messages and sustained interest in the category of news and information etc. Interest in news consumption is relatively higher in the Bengal market and entry of players ultimately benefits viewers as their choice set expands. It is needless to say that all the markets that I have worked in the past (in fact, I should mention that as markets where I have been working) have evolved. It is natural and can be discerned from the expansion of AdEx over the years. The only palpable change in every market is the consumer is at the centre now and consumer activism compels organisations to tango in sync with them.