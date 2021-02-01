Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Do you think there should be a ‘strategic timeout’ in the Budget speech. Allow for some rest for the FM, ad opportunities for broadcasters… Can help boost the media economy?

01 Feb,2021

Guess we would be the first to cry ourselves hoarse if there was indeed an adbreak in the Budget speech, but be that as it may, we asked the question. Here’s the Feb 1 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. The Union Budget deserves both sanctity and gravitas. Its image ought not to be besmirched by a filmy interval or an advertisement break. A good Budget itself can boost the media economy and a ritual break need not necessarily usher in the same.