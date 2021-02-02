Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Do you think the businesses you consult with will earn more revenues given the Union Budget 2021-22?

Hmmm. Well, what more can we say after reading the response that our Wizard with Words has given to the day’s question. Check this: “I love when everyone basks in the sun, when the winter of tepidness is a dominant season in the operating environment”. Without further ado, here’s the Feb 2 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. The interest in the Union Budget has always been high. This year, the interest is higher as the challenges for the government are really complex , as compounded by the circumstances of the pandemic. Revenue is essentially a byproduct as media vehicle owners offer a high interest subject as a context to advertisers to amplify the TOM recall of their brands. Now, would the revenue flow would be more this year, compared to other years, would be a matter of conjecture. And I don’t want to guesstimate. But I love when everyone basks in the sun, when the winter of tepidness is a dominant season in the operating environment.