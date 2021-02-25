Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Do you think it would be unfair on the fraternity to not hold an Abby Award this year, even if it’s virtual?

25 Feb,2021

The question is legitimate, but when we got the answer, we wondered why we asked for it. That’s Dr Bhaskar Das for you. Presenting the Feb 25 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s an unfair question given you are also an AdClub officebearer. Since there has been a fair bit of advertising over the last year even if budgets were low, do you think it would be unfair on the fraternity to not hold an Abby Award, even if it’s virtual?

A. 1920-21 has been an unprecedented year for humanity across the globe. When life and livelihood has been in turmoil, all celebration (hence awards etc) is expected to take a back seat. The industry took a collective and a sensitive decision, to my mind. Have you seen the front page of NYT. Its issue dated 21st February had 500,000 dots which represented loss of human lives in the US, as of that day. Do you feel like giving it an award for creativity!?