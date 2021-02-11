Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Can increasing of the cover price of English newspapers help uplift the industry?

10 Feb,2021

It’s a fact. Low cover price is killing the industry. Though protecting the leader. We asked Dr Bhaskar Das for his view. And here’s what he had to say in the Feb 10 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Can increasing of the cover price of English newspapers help uplift the industry?

A. The initiative would certainly improve the revenue mix of the business model and reduce over dependence on monetisation through advertising only. However, it can’t be executed just like that. The readers must perceive an upgradation in the value delivery vis-a-vis other options available to them. It can’t be business as usual kind-of decision-making.