Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | At an industry event last week, there were some significant comments made on the functioning of BARC for TV audience measurement? Would you agree that BARC hasn’t achieved what was desired…?

23 Feb,2021

Okay, so we are referring to the comments by former Star/Disney India+APAC boss Uday Shankar’s comments on the sidelines of the Pitch Madison Advertising Outlook presentation last week. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question in the Feb 23 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. At an industry event last week, there were some significant comments made on the functioning of BARC for TV audience measurement? Would you agree that BARC hasn’t achieved what was desired…? in terms of efficiency of measuring TV audiences?

A. I am no expert on commenting on any organisation’s efficiency and effectiveness. I presume the said organisation have had served the purposes of the Industry. Now with changing imperatives of the ecosystem and of stakeholders, might have prompted such observations, as mentioned by you, but I can’t comment without access to all facts. As they say that a little knowledge is dangerous and omniscience is not one of my strengths.