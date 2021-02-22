Cornitos new ad ropes in celebrity chefs

22 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Cornitos recently launched its ‘Cornitos By My Side’ campaign and featured 40 celebrity chefs from Pan India. The campaign ran on the Facebook and Instagram pages. The celebrity chefs created 40 unique recipes with Cornitos products for the consumers and posted their videos on https://www.facebook.com/Cornitosevents

Said Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos: “It was a unique and successful association with the celebrity chefs for our Cornitos by my side campaign. The celebrity chefs choose different products from Cornitos range of products and presented 40 unique recipes, the flavors of traditions like never before to the consumers. ”