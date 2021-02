Conran Design Group Mumbai appoints Mayuri Nikumbh

24 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Conran Design Group Mumbai has appointed Mayuri Nikumbh as Head of Design. In her new role, Nikumbh will be responsible for creative stewardship for clients in the region and will lead the creative vision for Conran Design Group, Mumbai. Conran is part of Havas India.

Said Lee Hoddy, Executive Creative Director, Conran Design Group: “The branding and design industry in India is growing at an extraordinary rate, providing a huge opportunity to innovate across a broad range of client sectors and categories. We are delighted to welcome Mayuri to Conran Design Group. With her passion for great design, breadth of experience and cultural understanding of the market, Mayuri will support the growth of our offer and help us to build competitive advantage in the region.”