Condom Alliance targets youth in new ad

12 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Condom Alliance has announced the launch of “Kaun Dumb Hai”, a campaign directed towards the youth.

Said Vivek Malhotra, Founding Member, Condom Alliance and CEO, Population Health Services India: “The low contraceptive use among Indian men is a matter of grave concern and will lead to an increase in the number of teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the country. The idea of this campaign is to highlight the importance of using condoms to encourage the youth to accept condoms as an important method of contraception expanding their basket of choice”.

Added Ajay Rawal, Founding Member, Condom Alliance and General Manager – Marketing, Raymond Consumer Care: “The overall usage of condoms has increased from 7.1% to 10.2% in the last four years in 17 out of 22 states alone for which NFHS-5 data is available. To capitalize on this increased acceptance, the Kaun Dumb Hai campaign is looking to connect with the youth and align with their inherent desire to appear trendy while staying safe and healthy. Carrying, asking for, insisting on or using condoms portrays one to be intelligent and responsible; and most importantly, the women who ask for or carry condoms are not promiscuous, but smart and savvy. The aim is to ensure long-term behavioural change among the youth in the country.”